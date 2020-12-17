Andy Cole warns Man United about Bruno Fernandes having his ‘head turned’

“Bruno Fernandes has well and truly put himself on the map now.”

Manchester United will risk losing star man Bruno Fernandes to Barcelona or Real Madrid if they continue to underperform in the Champions League, according to Andy Cole.

Fernandes has made a significant impact at Old Trafford since joining from Sporting in January with 23 goals and 14 assists to his name in 40 appearances.

However, the Portugal international was unable to prevent United from crashing out of this season’s Champions League group stages as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost a decisive game away to RB Leipzig.

And while Cole has praised the ease with which Fernandes has established himself as United’s star performer, the former United striker believes a move to one of the Spanish giants will be on the cards if Solskjaer’s men fail to improve in Europe.

“I’m very surprised to see how quickly Bruno Fernandes has taken to the Premier League since he joined Manchester United,” Cole, who scored 121 goals in 275 games for United, told The Target Men Podcast.

“Bruno Fernandes joined the club for a big fee and I have to say I didn’t know too much about him.

#MUFC Player of the Month ✔️#MUFC Goal of the Month ✔️#PL Player of the Month ✔️@B_Fernandes8 was on one in November 🤯 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2020

“I wondered if he was going to be able to continue scoring goals and producing assists at the same rate this season now that clubs knew more about him, but he’s arguably been even better!

‘Fernandes is world-class’ – Cole

“Bruno Fernandes doesn’t wear the captain’s armband but anyone watching this Manchester United team can see that he is the leader of the dressing room and he leads by example on the pitch. He’s a world-class quality player.”

“The concern for Manchester United is that Bruno Fernandes has well and truly put himself on the map now.

“It’s probably only a matter of time until there are rumours of a Barcelona and Real Madrid being interested in signing him and if Manchester United continue to not perform in the Champions League, no-one knows if his head could be turned in the years ahead.”

While Fernandes was unable to inspire a United win against Leipzig or in Saturday’s drab 0-0 derby draw with Manchester City, the 26-year-old will hope for a more satisfactory outcome when Solskjaer’s side travel to bottom-placed Sheffield United on Thursday evening.

A four-goal win would be enough to lift United as high as fifth in the table, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

