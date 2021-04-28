He appears to have a bright future.

Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Irish youngster Andrew Moran’s development at Brighton, according to TEAMtalk.

Moran, 17, joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers last year and has made a significant impression for the Seagulls’ Under-18s team with 11 goals and 11 assists in 22 U18 league appearances.

Moran has recently stepped up a level to the Under-23s but has been mainly used in the 18s, for whom he scored a hat-trick against Leicester City earlier this season.

I think Andrew Moran might be a bit too good for U18s football 🇮🇪⚽️🤯 The 17 year-old attacking midfielder scored twice for Brighton this afternoon despite coming on after the hour mark. That’s 10 goals and 9 assists in 18 games now for the Bray man 🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/mrtIBaxKtO — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) March 13, 2021

Brighton have high hopes for Andrew Moran

Brighton are said to have high hopes for the teenager, whose fleet-footed performances have helped him push for a break into the senior side at the Amex Stadium.

While Brighton are determined to retain Moran’s services, they are aware that United and Chelsea have watched him in recent months.

Moran – who joined Brighton alongside fellow Bray youngster Leigh Kavanagh – is a versatile attacker capable of operating across the frontline, on either wing or as the central striker.

The below clip demonstrates his natural ability. After playing a neat one-two, Moran races past a sea of Chelsea bodies before hitting the crossbar with a delicate chip – with the goalkeeper well beaten.

People often mention the likes of Evan Ferguson (16), Matt Everitt (18) and James Furlong (18) when it comes to the Brighton academy but former Bray attacking midfielder Andrew Moran (17) has been in the best form of all in the last month 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Remember the name 👊#COYBIG https://t.co/8lXQfyhRSp — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) March 4, 2021

Moran is one of several promising young Irishmen to have graced the Brighton academy in recent years with Evan Ferguson, Matt Everitt and James Furlong all having made an impression.

In addition to a strong Irish contingent in their youth ranks, Brighton have Ireland international Aaron Connolly in the senior set-up.

Connolly came through the academy before breaking onto the Premier League scene with two goals against Tottenham Hotspur in October 2019.

Moran certainly seems to be on a similar path. Whether he sticks with Brighton to follow in Connolly’s footsteps or takes a big leap by joining a glamour club like Manchester United or Chelsea remains to be seen.

LOI Arena.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 5 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Celtic, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Paul Byrne gave Con and Conan an incredibly raw account of the many highs and lows of his football career.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena. You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at [email protected].

Read More About: Andrew Moran, brighton, Chelsea, Manchester United