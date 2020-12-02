Harry Maguire’s Man United captaincy questioned by former Red Devils winger Andrei Kanchelskis

“Maguire is not someone who inspires you like Roy Keane.”

Former Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis says he is not convinced that Harry Maguire is the best captain for the club, claiming he ‘is not someone that inspires you’.

Maguire, who joined United from Leicester City for £80m in 2019, was handed the armband by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January following Ashley Young’s departure to Inter Milan.

Maguire, 27, endured a difficult start to the season which included a disastrous performance in United’s 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

However, despite turning things around, England international Maguire has not done enough to convince Kanchelskis, who had Bryan Robson, Steve Bruce and Eric Cantona as captains during his four years at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire not an inspirational figure – Kanchelskis

“I don’t know,” Kanchelskis told American Gambler when asked about Maguire’s captaincy.

“He’s not someone that inspires you like a Roy Keane. He’s a little bit quiet and doesn’t really sparkle.

“You look at how Roy Keane and Bryan Robson used to fight on the pitch, he’s a little bit quiet and needs some determination and be a bit more aggressive.

‘This is football, it’s not ballet.”

Kanchelskis, who won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his time at United, was however much more upbeat on his former side’s chances of ending their wait for a first league title since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

United are currently ninth in the table but sit just five points off joint-leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool having played a game less.

And Kanchelskis feels United cannot be ruled out given this season’s habit of producing unpredictable results.

Leading from the back! ©️ The skipper is among the nominees for our latest Player of the Month award 💪#MUFC @HarryMaguire93 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 1, 2020

“Yes! Why not?,” said United’s 1994/95 player of the year of a potential title bid.

“With everything going on with Covid, you are seeing some teams are finding it difficult and some teams are playing badly, some teams play better with fans.

“I’ve seen the results and anything can happen. Liverpool lost 7-2 and United lost 6-1. With everything happening, it’s a good chance to win the title.”

