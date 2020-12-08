Alex Ferguson showed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer how to deal with Paul Pogba in 2012

Alex Ferguson knew how to deal with the Frenchman.

In his two years as Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown some similarities to his mentor, Alex Ferguson.

There is the fierce protection of his players in front of the media and there is the ability to make match-winning substitutions (the irony being, of course, that Solskjaer was often the one to win the game for Fergie).

And like Ferguson, Solskjaer has been forced to deal with difficult situations involving a high-profile player.

Ferguson had his fair share: Keane, Beckham, Stam, Ince. The list is extensive.

Solskjaer’s problem player at the moment is Paul Pogba. Signed by Jose Mourinho in 2016, the Frenchman has been wildly inconsistent under Solskjaer. When the Norwegian first arrived, the midfielder thrived.

Since then, however, injuries and a loss of form have contributed to his downward trajectory at Old Trafford.

And now, it looks as though his days at United are numbered (once again).

🗣”Get rid, I have been saying this for 12 months, he is the most overrated player I have ever seen in my life” Jamie Carragher on Paul Pogba’s agent saying he wants to leave Manchester United@Carra23 pic.twitter.com/mOOtJC1TVL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 7, 2020

On Monday, with United preparing for a crucial Champions League group game away to RB Leipzig, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola – on whom Ferguson has made his feelings abundantly clear – decided it was high time to speak candidly about his client’s future.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Raiola said:

“Paul is unhappy at Man Utd, he can’t manage to express himself like he wants to and like people expect him to.

“He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but the best solution for all parties is a transfer in the next (summer) window.”

Lightning appears to be striking twice for United. It remains to be seen how Solskjaer deals with Pogba, but many feel he would be wise to follow Ferguson’s example in 2012.

Back then, Pogba had emerged as a promising prospect at United. Having flourished in the reserves, Ferguson promoted him to the first-team.

The young Frenchman went on to make a handful of substitute appearances in the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League, the last of which came against Wolves in March.

During the last two months of the season, Pogba was largely absent from Ferguson’s squad.

“We’re disappointed with Paul Pogba” Sir Alex Ferguson discussing Paul Pogba’s decision to leave Manchester United in 2012.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/NblZLjUIZ2 — Manchester United (@MUUpdates247) December 8, 2020

United fans began to wonder, until July 3, when that summer’s transfer window was a few days old, and Pogba joined Juventus.

Speaking to MUTV after the deal was confirmed, Ferguson said: “Pogba signed for Juventus a long time ago as far as we’re aware.

“It’s a bit disappointing because I don’t think he showed us any respect at all. To be honest, if they carry on that way, I’m quite happy that he’s away, from me, anyway.” Ferguson later expanded on those remarks: “He’s made his decision. Although we felt that was always going to be the case, he never really indicated until he left so it’s disappointing.” With Ferguson having felt disrespected, he effectively banished Pogba from his team until he left for Italy. If Pogba knew in advance about Raiola’s Tuttosport interview, the solution for Solskjaer is clear: follow Ferguson’s lead and exile the player until he can jump ship again in January. READ NEXT – Gary Neville shares angry reaction to Mina Raiola comments about Paul Pogba leaving Man United

