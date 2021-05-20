Former Man United boss Alex Ferguson opens up on his ‘respect’ for Liverpool

“When I came to United, there was only one club you needed to beat to win the league and that was Liverpool.”

When Alex Ferguson stepped down as Manchester United manager at the end of the 2012-13 season, he left the Red Devils at the Premier League summit, six places and 28 points above Liverpool.

Of course, when Fergie first took over at Old Trafford, in November 1986, the English football landscape looked markedly different.

Liverpool had ruled England’s top flight throughout the 1980s, winning five league titles in seven seasons between 1980 and 1986 (they also won two European Cups and an FA Cup during that spell).

Ferguson’s main priority, then, was to displace Liverpool at the pinnacle of the English game (or, as Fergie would so colorfully put it years later, “knocking Liverpool right off their fucking perch”).

The Scot did just that. After a rocky enough start to his tenure as United boss, Ferguson built a team capable of challenging for the title, and in 1993, he returned the Red Devils to the promised land.

He would, of course, go on to add another 12 league crowns to his haul before retiring in 2013.

“I put everything into producing a team that could beat them” – Ferguson on Liverpool

And speaking to Gary Neville, who was present for eight of those triumphs, Ferguson opened up on how his ‘respect’ for Liverpool instilled him a determination to finish above the Merseyside club.

“It’s my respect to Liverpool,” said Ferguson.

“When I was the manager of St Mirren, I went down to Liverpool’s training for a week and I saw the intensity of their training, the consistency they had, so when I came to United, they were winning all the titles.

🗣”There was only one club to beat and that was Liverpool and that was my intention.” Sir Alex Ferguson speaks on his respect of Liverpool while he was at Manchester United pic.twitter.com/vq8dFVGHi8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 18, 2021

“It’s like when I was at Aberdeen, there are only two teams you need to beat in Scotland to win everything, that’s Rangers and Celtic.

“When I came to United, there was only one club you needed to beat to win the league and that was Liverpool. That was my intention.

“I put everything into producing a team that could beat them, not necessarily beat them every game but beat them throughout the weeks.

“If you can remember, I always said to the players, ‘if you don’t turn up, we’re going to be beaten’. We’d go there with our best team and even if we were a bit off, we’d have lost.

“We had a great record there in terms of any other club, but I knew that if you beat Liverpool, you’re on the right path.”

