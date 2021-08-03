New Alex Ferguson documentary helped the Scot ‘bury the hatchet’ with former player

The new film recounts Ferguson’s legendary life and career.

May started in turbulent fashion for Manchester United, but the end of the month promises to be much more enjoyable for the club’s disgruntled fanbase.

First, on May 26, United will have the chance to secure the first trophy of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era when they take on Villarreal in the Europa League final.

Then, just a few days later, supporters will immerse themselves in nostalgia with the release of Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, a new documentary that chronicles the life and career of the legendary former United boss, from his days as a boy in Govan to his trophy-filled reign at Old Trafford.

Alex Ferguson and Gordon Strachan.

The new film features interviews with five of Ferguson’s family members in addition to a few faces from the footballing world, one of whom is Gordon Strachan.

Strachan played under Ferguson at Aberdeen only for the pair to fall out after the midfielder secretly signed a pre-contract agreement with German club Cologne.

Strachan ultimately snubbed Cologne in order to join United in 1984 who, at the time, were managed by Ron Atkinson.

However, two years later, Strachan faced an uncomfortable reunion with Ferguson when the Scot replaced Atkinson at Old Trafford.

Alex Ferguson and Gordon Strachan faced each other on the touchline many times over the years.

Strachan, an FA Cup winner with United in 1985, lasted three years under Ferguson before being sold to Leeds United in 1989 (Strachan would proceed to win the league title with the Elland Road club in 1992).

Ferguson later wrote of Strachan in Managing My Life, his 1999 autobiography: “I decided this man could not be trusted an inch – I would not want to expose my back to him in a hurry.”

In his own autobiography, My Life in Football, Strachan wrote: “It says much about the tension in our relationship, that even as a manager I have found it difficult to discount the possibility of Fergie taking a particular interest in putting one over on me.”

Despite Strachan’s complicated past with his father, Ferguson’s son Jason – who directed the new documentary – approached the former Scotland boss for an interview.

“I knew he wouldn’t pull any punches, and would be good on the mentality at Aberdeen back then, where it was about growing a great team from a side who practised in the local park,” Jason Ferguson told The Daily Telegraph.

As detailed in the article, after noticing how Strachan had become ‘increasingly emotional’ during his interview for the documentary, Jason urged his father to get in touch with his former player, which he did.

Ferguson and Strachan subsequently went out for lunch and settled their differences.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In will be released in UK cinemas on May 27 and on Amazon Prime Video (UK) two days later. It will be available to rent internationally on May 31.

Described on the official website as a “revealing and deeply personal” documentary, the film sees Ferguson revisit the details of his life and career to his son as he recovers from a brain haemorrhage.

In addition to Strachan, former United players Ryan Giggs and Eric Cantona feature in the film.

(Originally published on May 9, 2021).

