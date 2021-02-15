Alex Ferguson recalls one of his biggest team selection errors as Manchester United boss

Share and Enjoy !

Thankfully it didn’t impact the result.

What Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United achieved during the 1998/99 season may never be surpassed at Old Trafford, but the 2007/08 campaign certainly came close.

Powered by the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo, United retained the Premier League title and returned to the summit of European football, beating Chelsea on penalties in the Champions League final.

For Ferguson, it was the end of a long road back to his European throne. After ’99, United twice reached the semi-finals, in 2002 and 2007, losing to Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan respectively.

But there was no stopping the Red Devils in 2008. Having seen off Lyon, Roma and Barcelona en route to the Moscow showpiece, United were pushed all the way by Chelsea, winning 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

It was one of Ferguson’s greatest nights as United boss, but the Scot’s elation was tinged with a sense of regret regarding one player.

Speaking in 2017 in the build-up to Michael Carrick’s testimonial, Ferguson admitted that he was wrong to omit Ji-sung Park from his matchday squad for the 2008 Champions League final.

Park was a fringe player for most of the seven years he spent at Old Trafford, but did feature in some big games under Ferguson.

The South Korean started both legs of United’s semi-final victory over Barcelona, for example, but failed to make the cut for Ferguson’s 18 for the final against Chelsea.

“It was a really great bunch of players with a great attitude about them and a good, strong squad,” said Ferguson, who also said Dimitar Berbatov ‘didn’t deserve’ to be excluded from his squad for the 2011 final defeat by Barcelona.

“My problem in the 2008 final, maybe I even regret it to this day, was I left Ji-sung Park out completely in the final.

“He’d played such a great role and that’s the problem when you get to these finals. At Wembley [against Barcelona in 2011], I did it to Dimitar Berbatov and he took it badly. He didn’t deserve it.

“No player deserves to be left out of the final. That’s why we try hard at these European seminars with the coaches to try to get 11 subs in the final.”

Uefa have since increased the number of substitutes in matchday squads from seven to 11.

Park did start in the 2009 Champions League, of course, although it was not a positive experience as he was hooked by Ferguson after 66 minutes as United lost 2-0 to Barcelona in Rome.

Park was certainly a cult figure at United. The former PSV Eindhoven midfielder amassed 205 appearances for United and made meaningful contributions to big games.

Rio Ferdinand, for example, last year highlighted how Park nullified the threat of Andrea Pirlo when United played AC Milan at the San Siro in 2010 (United won 3-2 over a Rossoneri side that included David Beckham and Ronaldinho in addition to Pirlo).

“I remember we played against Milan in Milan and Pirlo was at the centre of everything that they did,” said Ferdinand.

“The manager played Ji-sung Park on him, it was a man-marking job, and I’m sure Pirlo woke up the next morning, looked at the bottom of his bed and expected to see Ji-sung Park there. “Whatever the manager set out for him to do, whether it was to defend against somebody, stop someone playing or go in there and make a difference in the opposing team’s box, he’d carry that out.”

