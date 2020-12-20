Alex Ferguson on how he avoided getting punched during Elland Road ‘pandemonium’

“Pandemonium.”

When Manchester United face Leeds United this afternoon, fans can expect to see plenty of high pressing and counter-attacking football.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have been a joy to watch so far this season, and they travel to Old Trafford in buoyant form after their 5-2 midweek destruction of Newcastle United.

But while supporters will hope for a feast of free-flowing attacking football, it would be a surprise if the game turns out to be a fractious affair, especially seeing as it will be played behind closed doors.

Between them, United and Leeds have only accrued one red card this season (Anthony Martial for the former against Tottenham Hotspur), and the latest chapter in their storied rivalry is unlikely to evoke memories of February 1991.

Back then, in the pre-Premier League days, Alex Ferguson was still two years out from his first league title at Old Trafford.

The 1990/91 season proved significant for the Scot at Old Trafford as he led United to the European Cup Winners’ Cup, beating Barcelona in the final.

‘Absolutely panned him’ – Ferguson

Fergie’s United also reached the League Cup final after beating Leeds in the semi-final, a two-legged tie that culminated in what the legendary Red Devils boss described as ‘pandemonium.’

“Some of the fans would have their kids on their shoulders, radiating the most incredible hatred,” Ferguson wrote in his 2013 autobiography.

“In the semi-final of the League Cup at Leeds in 1991, they did give us a bit of a battering in the second half, but Lee Sharpe had broken away, at 0-0, with two minutes to go, to score.

“It looked 10 yards offside. I was on the pitch, Eric Harrison [the United coach that helped develop the Class of ’92] was in the dug-out.

“A lot of people think Eric looks like me. One Leeds supporter certainly did, because he whacked Eric.

“Absolutely panned him. The guy thought he was hitting me. On came the fans. Pandemonium.

“And yet there was something about the hostile atmosphere at Elland Road that I quite liked.”

United ran out 3-1 aggregate winners over Leeds in the semi-final, but lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the decider.

Ferguson was certainly fortunate that a case of mistaken identity kept him out of the firing line of irate Leeds supporters at the final whistle.

The rivalry continued to intensify, of course, as the sides met in an FA Cup-League-Cup-league trilogy over the space of 18 days during the 1991/92 season.

While Fergie’s men came out on top in both cup games at Elland Road, Howard Wilkinson’s Leeds managed a 1-1 draw in the league clash en route to beating United to the league title in ’92.

