Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge disputes referee Darren Drysdale’s account of heated confrontation

“Our media team have got some audio and it backs me up” – Alan Judge.

Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge has disputed referee Darren Drysdale’s account of their confrontation during a League One game in February.

On Thursday, Drysdale was handed a four-game back-dated ban by an independent regulatory committee, which has already been served, allowing him to return to officiating after having been stood down by the FA since the incident during Ipswich’s draw with Northampton on February 16.

The incident occurred after Judge went down in the Northampton box claiming a penalty. However, Judge acted angrily when Drysdale decided to book him for diving. During the confrontation, Drysdale moved his head towards Judge and was later charged with improper conduct by the FA.

Alan Judge responds.

In his account of the incident, Drysdale accused Judge of calling him a “cheating bald c***” in a loud voice.

However, speaking to Ipswich’s website on Thursday evening, Judge denied using the C word and claimed that his club’s audio team have audio material that backs him up.

“I said the incident was over as far as I was concerned when I walked off the pitch and that I wasn’t looking for an apology,” said Ireland international Judge.

“I didn’t want to make anything of it because it’s a tough job being a referee but I’m not going to keep quiet when I’ve been accused of calling the referee a cheat and using the C word.

“I’ll admit using the F word but I said to him ‘you have got to be F…… joking me and I said that a couple of times to him. I never used the C word. I don’t use that word and I didn’t call him a cheat.

“My mum passed away last week – which is far more important than this – and I don’t need this hassle to be honest. Like I said, the matter was closed but I’ve got a decent reputation in the game and I won’t stand by and be accused of saying something I didn’t and not responding.

Alan Judge has angrily disputed Darren Drysdale's recall of the events at the end of Town's game with Northampton last month that resulted in the referee being charged with improper conduct.

“Our media team have got some audio and it backs me up. Some people have said I should have come out straight away and explained what I said but I didn’t want to do that.

“I was trying to help Darren. I said the matter was finished and it was but I have to make it clear now that I totally dispute what has been said by the referee.”

