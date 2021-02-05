Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana handed one-year ban for doping violation

The suspension is effective from Friday.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been banned from football for 12 months due to a doping violation.

Uefa have imposed the suspension on Onana after the substance Furosemide was found in his urine during an ‘out of competition’ check on October 30, 2020.

The suspension is effective from Friday and applies to all football activities. In other words, Onana can not play for Ajax or the Cameroon national team until February 2022.

A statement from Ajax read: “On the morning of October 30, Onana was feeling unwell. He wanted to take a pill to ease the discomfort.

“Unknowingly, however, he took Lasimac, a drug that his wife had previously been prescribed. Onana’s confusion resulted in him mistakenly taking his wife’s medicine, ultimately causing this measure to be taken by UEFA against the goalkeeper.

“Furthermore, the disciplinary body of the football association has stated that Onana had no intention of cheating.

Andre Onana.

“However, the European Football Association believes, on the basis of the applicable anti-doping rules, that an athlete has a duty at all times to ensure that no banned substances enter the body.”

Onana, 24, has made 201 appearances for Ajax since his debut in 2016, helping the Eredivisie club reach the Europa League final in 2017, where they lost to Manchester United, and the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

He was Ajax’s first-choice keeper during their triumphant 2018/19 Eredivisie campaign.

The disciplinary body of the European football association, UEFA, has imposed a suspension of 12 months on Andre Onana for a doping violation. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 5, 2021

Onana and Ajax will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“We explicitly renounce performance-enhancing drugs, we obviously stand for a clean sport,” said Ajax managing director Edwin van der Sar.

“This is a terrible setback, for Andre himself but certainly also for us as a club. Andre is a top goalkeeper, who has proven his worth for Ajax for years and is very popular with the fans.

“We had hoped for a conditional suspension or for a suspension much shorter than these twelve months, because it was arguably not intended to strengthen his body and thus improve his performance. ”

