ROI Radar: Star studded Ireland U19s approach Euro qualifiers with high hopes

Big games ahead for Ireland U19s

The Ireland U19s are ready to take on the first stage of Euro qualifying which will see the exciting youngsters play Albania, Slovenia, and Belgium.

And, after defeating Scotland and the Faroe Islands last month, they are looking to keep up their momentum.

The lads play Albania at 1pm, so here is everything you need to know about one of the most exciting Ireland youth squads we have seen.

U19 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | Special attacking talent 🔹 LOI first team goalkeepers Walsh (Sligo) and Wogan (Drogheda) included 🔹 FAI Cup Finalists McManus (Bohs) and Murphy (Pat's) named in extraordinary midfield 🔹 Celtic winger Rocco Vata adds to the attacking options

Ireland U19s: Changes

There’s eight changes in all from their last squad, with the biggest addition being Celtic star Rocco Vata. Despite scoring a brace for the U21s recently, Vata comes in to bolster the attack.

Another addition is FAI Cup winner Mason Melia. The 16-year-old will look to hold his own as he is playing up an age-group with his MU17s already qualified for the next stage.

Despite Algerian reports stating Naj Razi could change allegiances, the Shamrock Rovers star makes the squad to put the rumours to bed.

The number ten impressed towards the end of the season which earned him a start for the Premier Division champions just days after his 17th birthday.

Naj Razi's 2nd half by numbers vs Drogheda United (H) 96% pass accuracy

64 touches

45/47 passes completed

2/2 dribbles completed

1 shot on target

2 chance created

1 foul won 16 years of age 🌟🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/NTDNgkuljz — Éire Analytics (@EIREAnalytics) October 22, 2023

The Opposition

The first game, as mentioned, comes against the hosts of our group Albania.

The player to watch out for is striker Semih Kilicsoy. He could also feature out wide or in the hole as he is a versatile forward.

Even being compared to Gerd Muller, the 18-year-old has made six appearances for Turkish giants Besiktas this season.

One player who won’t be on their side is Ireland’s Rocco Vata – that despite a falsified interview appearing during the week suggesting his dad, Rudi, wants him to play for the Albania (Rudi’s native country but not Rocco’s).

A second goal from 18-year-old Celtic winger Rocco Vata on his Ireland U21 debut against San Marino 🇮🇪⚽️👏 It's 2-0 at the break. I'd be expecting at least three more goals in the second half.

Once the Albanian test is ticked off the the list, Slovenia and Belgium follow – ensuring this to be a hotly contested group you cannot miss.

Youngsters in Green

Having been nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Month, former Cork City attacking pair Franco Umeh and Mark O’Mahony are loving life in England.

Ironically, they now play for rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton. O’Mahony assisted Umeh twice in their 2-0 victory over Scotland and the pair will be looking to do the same again.

Liverpool U21 tricky winger Trent Kone-Doherty is already training with Liverpool’s first-team and it really has the potential for a scintillating front three.

Irish winger Trent Kone-Doherty signs first professional deal with Liverpool ☘️ He's made a really good impression since arriving at Merseyside and recently trained with the first team.

A £500,000 bid from Southampton for Waterford midfielder Romeo Akachukwu came in this morning and it’s only the start of the bidding war with Manchester City, Manchester United, and a plethora of other clubs interested in the star.

The midfielder could end up playing deep or advanced for Tom Mohan and he has the versatility to pull it off.

How the Ireland U19s could line up

Tom Mohan will likely go with a 4-3-3 as the amount of talent in wide areas is absurd – Kone-Doherty, Rocco Vata, Franco Umeh, and Naj Razi can all play there. Although, Vata or Razi could well end up as the number ten.

McManus and Akachukwu in midfield would provide a balance with both having good defensive instincts and legs, as Romeo can also help in the final third.

⏱️ 62' Introduced (Waterford 0-0 Athlone) ⚽ 65' GOAL (Waterford 1-0 Athlone)

⚽ 78' GOAL (Waterford 2-1 Athlone)

⏱️ 62' Introduced (Waterford 0-0 Athlone) ⚽ 65' GOAL (Waterford 1-0 Athlone)
⚽ 78' GOAL (Waterford 2-1 Athlone)
⚽ 95' GOAL (Waterford 3-1 Athlone) 👑 What a play-off performance from 17-year-old midfielder Romeo Akachukwu!

Deciding between two Premier Division goalkeepers is always a good problem to have but it will likely be Drogheda man Andrew Wogan who gets the nod.

Though, don’t be surprised though if Sligo keeper Conor Walsh rotates in at some stage.

Besides Jake Griffin of Stoke, all defenders are currently in the League of Ireland. Luke Browne (Wexford, on loan from Shels), Lewis Temple (Longford, on loan from Shels) and James Crawford (Wexford FC) all got regular first team minutes this season, while Shamrock Rovers duo Cory O’Sullivan and Freddie Turley excelled in the LOI Academy and the under-17s Euros which took place earlier this year.

Darius Lipsiuc is also a highly thought-of player at Pat’s worth keeping an eye out for.

How to Watch

With the games in Albania, it will be up to their FA to show the games. There will likely be a YouTube stream for all games.

Wednesday, November 15 | Albania MU19 v Ireland MU19, Elbasen Arena, Albania, KO 1pm

Saturday, November 18 | Ireland MU19 v Slovenia, Egnatia, Rrogozhine, Albania, KO 10am

Tuesday, November 21 | Belgium MU19 v Ireland MU19, Egnatia, Rrogozhine, Albania, KO 1pm