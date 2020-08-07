Wayne Rooney on Alex Ferguson’s worst ‘hairdryer’ outburst

Sir Alex Ferguson was renowned for his use of the ‘hairdryer treatment’ during his reign as Manchester United manager. From Wayne Rooney to David Beckham, no one was exempt from his harsh words when needed.

During his 2012 autobiography, ‘My Decade In The Premier League’ Rooney revealed what it is like to be on the receiving end of the infamous treatment.

“There’s nothing worse than getting the ‘hairdryer’ from Sir Alex,” said Rooney.

“When it happens, the manager stands in the middle of the room and loses it at me. He gets right up in my face and shouts.

“It feels like I’ve put my head in front of a BaByliss Turbo Power 2200. It’s horrible.

“I don’t like getting shouted at by anyone. It’s hard for me to take, so sometimes I shout back. I tell him he’s wrong and I’m right. Once I’ve cooled down, I usually realise it’s the other way around.”

He explained that Mark Hughes first developed the term during his time at United. It was the manager’s way of “ruling the team”. Confrontation was unavoidable, regardless of who the player was.

Rooney admitted that as tough as it was to take the heat, it was worse to see it doled out at his teammates. Not everyone could deal with the criticism.

“Often it’s worse to watch another player get The Hairdryer, especially if I know they can’t take it. It spurs some of the lads on, but it crushes others.

“I’ve seen the manager shout and scream at people and when they’ve gone back on the pitch their heads have dropped. They’ve lost it.

Rooney reveals the worst hairdryer outburst

One of Alex Ferguson’s most explosive hairdryer moments came in 2006 after United lost 1-0 to Celtic in the Champions League. There was a well-known feud between Ferguson and Celtic manager Gordon Strachan.

It was Celtic’s first time to qualify for the knock out stage. Needless to say, Ferguson was not happy that it was at United’s expense.

It was a night to forget for Louis Saha. Firstly, he assumed he was offside when in on goal and so missed his opportunity. Following that, Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc saved his last-minute penalty kick.

According to Rooney, this led to the worst hairdryer outburst he had ever seen.

“Louis missed a last-minute penalty. I played poorly and we lose 1-0. In the dressing room, the manager lets loose.

“It’s the worst hairdryer I’ve seen. He’s in Louis’ face, shouting and screaming. But Louis isn’t the only one getting an earful.

“The manager knows I’ve been negotiating a new deal with the club and he saves some for me.

“Players wanting more money from the club and new deals… you don’t deserve anything after that performance!

“He doesn’t look my way but I know where he’s aiming the comments. I don’t like it, but he’s right.”