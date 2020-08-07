Your TV guide to this weekend’s Champions League fixtures

After a five-month hiatus, the Champions League returns this weekend with many highly-anticipated clashes.

The second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League continues on Friday evening. The action kicks off at 8pm with the meeting of Juventus and Lyon in Turin. Lyon currently hold a 0-1 lead over the 2017 finalists on aggregate.

Also at 8pm, Manchester City welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side hold a narrow 2-1 lead over the La Liga champions from the first leg.

Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus were the heroes for City with their late goals in Madrid back in March. Sergio Ramos is set to miss Friday’s game after he was shown a red card during that Manchester City victory.

BT Sport 1 and RTÉ 2 will be providing live coverage of the game from 7pm and 7.30pm respectively.

Champions League action continues on Saturday night as Bayern Munich look to put Chelsea to bed following their 3-0 first leg victory. Frank Lampard’s side have a mountain to climb following Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski’s goals in Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off is at 8pm and that game will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will host Napoli at Camp Nou in one of the most intriguing last 16 battles. The sides currently sit 1-1 on aggregate.

You can see a full list of the weekend’s Champions League TV details below.

Friday, August 7

Juventus v Lyon – KO 8pm – Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 2

Manchester City v Real Madrid – KO 8pm – RTÉ 2, BT Sport 1

Saturday, August 8

Bayern Munich v Chelsea – KO 8pm – BT Sport 1

Barcelona v Napoli – KO 8pm – Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 2