Transfer News: Manchester United consider Pogba swap while City chase Tottenham star

In today’s transfer news round-up, Manchester City are set to make a move for a Tottenham star while Chelsea have received a boost in their hunt for a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Meanwhile, transfer news in Italy reports that Manchester United are lining up a surprise swap move involving Paul Pogba.

Manchester City

Manchester City are reportedly interested in securing Tottenham defender Harry Winks who only signed a five-year contract with the London side last summer.

The Sun is reporting that Pep Guardiola is a major fan of the 24-year-old. Winks was a regular starter for Spurs last season, however, his game time at White Hart Lane may now be limited following the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

While Tottenham have been reluctant to sell to English rivals in the past, they could be willing to make an exception for Winks if the price is right. Manchester City will reportedly have to stump up a bid of £40 million or more to sign the England international.

Manchester United

Paul Pogba could be on his way back to Juventus. According to reports in Italy, Manchester United are interested in a swap deal with Andrea Pirlo’s side which would see the French international return to Italy.

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala would head to Old Trafford in return.

Pirlo is reported to be very interested in bringing his “favourite” back to the club but the decision will ultimately rest with the 27-year-old who could be tempted to remain at United following their qualification for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are reportedly renewing their interest in Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez. Following their failed chase of the Spanish international last summer, United are set to offer a long term deal to Niguez worth £150,000-a-week, according to The Star.

Chelsea

In other transfer news, Chelsea hopes of signing Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak have been handed a boost. Atletico are close to signing Lokomotiva Zagreb goalkeeper Ivo Grbic according to Sportske Novosti.

His addition could mean an exit for Oblak who has been at the top of Frank Lampard’s wish list during this window.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a replacement for goalkeeper Kepa following his poor performances under Lampard. The Spaniard was dropped on two occasions throughout this season.

According to reports, Atletico are only interested in selling Oblak if his £109 million release clause is met, however, the arrival of Grbic could make them more open to negotiations.

