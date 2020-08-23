Transfer News: Leeds target Liverpool duo and Man United make a decision over Sancho

In today’s transfer news round-up, Leeds have made enquires about two of Liverpool’s players while Manchester United have reportedly made a decision over Jadon Sancho.

Meanwhile, in other transfer news, Leicester City have identified a replacement for Ben Chilwell and Wolves are ready to part with Adama Traore.

All that and more in today’s transfer news round-up.

_____

Marcelo Bielsa moves to strengthen squad

Leeds have contacted Liverpool about the possibility of signing Divock Origi, according to a report in the Mirror.

While Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard remains their top target, Bielsa is keen to sign the Belgian international if that does not work out. Origi is reportedly keen on a move this summer in the hopes of finding first-team regular football.

He made 42 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men in all competitions last season but failed to nail down a regular starting spot.

According to the paper, newly-promoted Leeds are also interested in bringing Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster to the club on loan.

Brewster spent last season on loan to Championship side Swansea.

_____

Manchester United set to pull out of Sancho negotiations

The Sunday Express are reporting that Manchester United have decided to pull out of negotiations for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

United and Dortmund have been locked in talks over the 20-year-old for weeks with a fee thought to be in the region of £108 million. However, according to the report, the Manchester club believes that valuation is too much considering the financial troubles of clubs due to COVID-19.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have not completely given up on the England international entirely. It is believed they will resume negotiations in 12 months’ time.

Sancho has produced 29 goals and 35 assists in his last 66 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, in other Manchester United transfer news, their hopes of signing David Brooks have received a boost. According to the Sun, Bournemouth have admitted they will not stand in the way of any player who wishes to leave.

_____

Leicester City identify a replacement for Ben Chilwell

Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a replacement for Ben Chilwell.

English defender Chilwell is set to complete a £50 million move to Chelsea in the coming days and Leicester are hopeful of filling his spot almost immediately.

Tagliafico is in high demand with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reportedly also interested in the Argentine.

The 27-year-old arrived at Ajax in 2018 with his current deal set to run out in 2022.

According to the Daily Mail, while Tagliafico would prefer to join a Champions League team, he sees Leicester as potential Premier League contenders.

_____

Wolves set to sell Adama Traore

In other transfer news, Wolves may be forced to sell Spaniard Adama Traore after Nuno Espirito Santo was told he needed to raise transfer funds.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the club are pulling back on expenses following the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the manager has been told he needs to sell before he can buy.

While Wolves are desperate to keep hold of Raul Jimenez, they are reportedly willing to part with Traore if the price is right.

According to the paper, the impressive 24-year-old has already attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

