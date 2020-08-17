Transfer News: Man City lead chase for Lionel Messi while Juventus target Arsenal star

In today’s transfer news round-up, Manchester City lead the way to sign Lionel Messi who has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club.

Meanwhile, in other transfer news, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly agreed terms for a new contract with Arsenal while Alexandre Lacazette could be on his way out of the club.

All that and more in today’s transfer news round-up.

Plenty of movement at Barcelona

Following the news that Lionel Messi is determined to leave Barcelona, Manchester City reportedly lead the race to sign the 33-year-old.

Messi’s current contract with the club is until July 2021. Should he leave before then, the buy-out clause is set at £635million.

However, the Argentine is reportedly very unhappy at Barcelona and wishes to leave the club as soon as possible. The side went crashing out of the Champions League last week following a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Barcelona could be offloading a number of their other top stars. According to reports in Spain, players such as Coutinho, Vidal and Rafinho have no future at the club. The La Liga side would also be open to offers for Antoine Griezmann and fellow France forward Ousmane Dembele.

Aubameyang closes in on new Arsenal deal

Arsenal fans have been handed a boost with the news that star goalscorer Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is close to signing a new deal. According to the Daily Telegraph, the club have agreed terms with the Gabon captain. His new deal is set to earn him a reported £250,000 a week.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side are also looking to add to their defensive set-up. The report in the Telegraph also states that they are close to signing 22-year-old Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

In other Arsenal transfer news, Juventus are reportedly interested in signing their striker Alexandre Lacazette as Gonzalo Higuain is expected to leave the Italian giants.

According to Sky Sports, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is also a person of interest for Andrea Pirlo’s side.

Liverpool close in on Thiago signing

Thiago Alcantara has reportedly said goodbye to his Bayern Munich teammates ahead of his move to Liverpool.

According to RMC Sport in France, Thiago has agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions and has already found a house in the city.

The only factor still up in the air is the fee. Bayern Munich are hoping for more than £30 million for the midfielder whereas Liverpool are hoping to pay around £18 million.

The report states that his future will not be decided upon fully until Bayern’s run in the Champions League is complete.

In the day’s other transfer news:

Chelsea are interested in making a move for Manchester City’s John Stones.

Joe Hart is reportedly set to join Tottenham from Burnley on a free transfer.

Inter Milan have reportedly made contact with Manchester United regarding Chris Smalling.

Leeds United have turned their attention to Germany and Freiburg defender Robin Koch.

