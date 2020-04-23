TG4 To Roll Out World Cup Golden Moments In New Series

TG4 has announced that the station will be screening classic soccer matches from the archive beginning with the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

The first match in the series will be broadcast on TG4 on Friday 1st May at 7.30pm and will feature the Republic of Ireland v England from the Italia ’90 World Cup.

Viewers will be able to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and see how Jack Charlton’s squad progressed when the Republic of Ireland participated in the FIFA World Cup Finals for the very first time in 1990.

Other matches in the World Cup Gold series include the Republic of Ireland v Italy (USA 1994 FIFA World Cup) as well as Argentina’s matches against England and West Germany in the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

World Cup Gold will be broadcast on TG4 every Friday evening at 7.30pm.

TG4 World Cup Gold Series:

Friday 1 May at 7.30pm: Republic of Ireland v England, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage. Venue: Stadio Sant’Elia, Cagliari

Friday 8 May at 7.30pm: Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage. Venue: Stadio La Favorita, Palermo

Friday 15 May at 7.30pm: Republic of Ireland v Romania, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Second round. Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Friday 22 May at 7.30pm: Republic of Ireland v Italy, 1990 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final. Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Friday 29 May at 7.30pm: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, 1993 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Round. Venue: Lansdowne Road

Friday 5 June at 7.30pm: Republic of Ireland v Italy, 1994 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage. Venue: Giants Stadium, New Jersey

Friday 12 June at 7.30pm: Northern Ireland v Spain, 1982 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage. Venue: Estadio Luis Casanova, Valencia

Friday 19 June at 7.30pm: Argentina v England, 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final. Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Friday 26 June at 7.30pm: Argentina v West Germany, 1986 FIFA World Cup Final. Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

*Further games to be announced in June.