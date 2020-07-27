Roy Keane Says Frank Lampard Has Had A Better Season As Manager Than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Roy Keane believes Frank Lampard has done a “better job” in his debut Premier League season in charge of Chelsea than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during Manchester United’s campaign.

Both teams secured victories on the final day of action, securing their place in the Champions League for next season. Manchester United finished third in the table following their 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday while Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Wolves was enough to secure fourth place.

Lampard first took charge of his former club in July of last year and his tenure got off to a shaky start, losing 4-0 to Solskjaer’s side in the opening game of the Premier League season.

Before his reign, Chelsea lost their most prominent player, Eden Hazard, to Real Madrid while the new manager had to contend with a transfer ban last summer after the club were deemed to have breached rules on signing young players.

Considering he has brought the London side to the Premier League top four and the FA Cup final, Manchester United legend Keane believes Lampard has had a better season than his former teammate Solskjaer.

“Frank’s probably even done a better job, I have to say”, Keane told Sky Sports.

“I expect them to be there or thereabouts, but the way they’ve played, the way Frank comes across, he comes across really well.

“There’s no nonsense about him, he’s made big decisions, he’s brought a lot of young players in, good players, good quality, but they’ve needed an opportunity, they took it.

“They finished in the top four and obviously if they can win an FA Cup, great achievement.

“But as Frank is reminding everybody, he’s not getting too carried away getting in the top four, but it’s huge step forward for Chelsea again.”

However, Keane did praise Solskjaer’s influence at United over the last number of months, believing that finishing third is a “great end to the season” for his former club.

“When you look over the last few months, the mistakes they made at the start of the season, they had a couple of new defenders coming in, it takes time to settle at a club like United.

“The obvious change this season was Fernandes coming in and the fact that Leicester self-destructed as well gave them a helping hand.

“But job well done by United. I think Ole’s handled himself brilliantly over the last few months, obviously, there’s been question marks over him, but credit to United. And all credit to the United players and Ole and all the staff.

“We keep talking about it, it’s a rebuilding job at United and this, to me, is another big step for them.”

Keane wasn’t quite so impressed with Aston Villa’s celebrations after the club secured their status in the Premier League.

🗣 "Celebrations a bit over the top" Roy Keane's reaction to Aston Villa celebrating surviving relegation pic.twitter.com/4uf0FRiYhm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2020