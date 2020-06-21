Wayne Rooney Makes Bold Prediction About Liverpool’s Future Under Klopp

Wayne Rooney believes Liverpool could begin a new period of dominance in the Premier League if Jurgen Klopp remains on board with the Reds.

Liverpool are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table and need just two more wins to secure their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Rooney, a five-time Premier League winner with Manchester United, believes Klopp can carve out a legacy with Liverpool similar to Alex Ferguson’s time at United if the German chooses to remain at the helm in the future.

“Liverpool’s squad is young and all the key players are tied down on long contracts. They have huge potential to win more trophies”, he wrote in his Sunday Times column.

“Klopp says it’s impossible for any club to dominate like United once did but he is wrong. There’s a simple way for Liverpool: let Klopp go on and on.

“United dominated because Fergie stayed so long. I think if Klopp, who is only 53, stayed at Anfield for the next ten years Liverpool would win at least five Premier League titles.”

Klopp first joined the Merseyside club in 2015, originally replacing Brendan Rodgers on a three-year deal. In 2019, he signed a contract extension that will see him at Liverpool until 2024.

Rooney maintains that the club’s owners should be doing everything in their power to keep the Champions League winning manager at Liverpool for years to come.

“He could keep building great sides because, as I mentioned, players join clubs to work with managers as good as him.

“On the flip side, players stay at clubs because of managers, too. And if Klopp left it would be no surprise to see the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino also deciding to move on.

“If I were one of Liverpool’s owners, I would be doing everything in my power to tie him down for many years.”