Quiz: Name The Players To Receive A Red Card At The World Cup

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name every player who has been sent off at the FIFA World Cup over the last decade.

To make the quiz slightly easier, we are only including players who have been shown a straight red card in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 tournaments.

In total, 18 players have received a red card at a World Cup over the past 10 years and we want you to name them all now.

As a hint, we have included the country the player is from and the year of the tournament in question.

You will have six minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





