Quiz: Name Every Manager To Win The League Of Ireland Premier Division Title

In our latest football quiz, we are asking you to name every manager who has won the League of Ireland Premier Division title.

Since the current League of Ireland Premier Division was formed in 1985, 18 managers have brought their teams to glory representing nine different teams.

Irish fans simply must be getting 100% here! https://t.co/YpDtq46E5x — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 17, 2020

Can you name every manager?

You will have five minutes to name every winning manager. As a hint, we have included the number of times each manager has won the title as well as the year(s) they won it.

As always, you do not need to include the managers’ first names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.



