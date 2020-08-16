Quiz: Name the clubs with the most appearances in the Europa League

The Europa League semi-finals are upon us.

On Sunday evening, Manchester United and Sevilla face off for a place in this year’s Europa League final. Following that, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will go head-to-head in the other semi-final on Monday.

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the clubs with the most appearances in the Europa League.

Since the competition was first introduced in the 1971-72 season, 25 clubs have made 10 or more appearances in the Europa League.

We are giving you five minutes to name each of those teams. As a hint, we have included the number of appearances they have made.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





If you liked that quiz, be sure to try out some of our other quizzes

All The New Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA HistoryQuiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name the top Irish scorer from every Premier League season

Name Every Manchester United Number Nine Of The Premier League Era.

Quiz : Name The Top English Scorer From Every Premier League Season

Can You Name Every Team To Win The Championship Playoffs?

Click below to try out some of our Premier League brainteasers.

Can you name the only footballer to have been sent-off before the age of 18 in the Premier League?

The last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table?

Read More About: europa league, Football, Quiz