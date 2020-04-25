Premier League Nearing Return Behind Closed Doors

The Premier League is eyeing up a return to action in the near future with discussions continuing with UK rights holders about how to broadcast the league’s remaining fixtures.

The season was suspended in March due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, however, it is hoped that games could get back underway in June, though they would take place behind closed doors.

“Ministers continue to work with sports governing bodies on how live sporting events can resume in the future. This can only happen once we have passed the five tests for easing social distancing measures”, a UK Government spokesman said.

92 fixtures remain to be played, of which 47 are set to be aired by Sky Sports and BT Sports under their existing contracts. According to a report in the Independent, the Premier League are consulting with various broadcasters, including BBC and Amazon, about how the other 45 games could be aired.

Any decisions would require consent and support from stakeholders. It is not yet clear whether these games would be shown free-to-air.

According to the BBC, government officials are aware that the return of the Premier League and other sporting events would provide a much-needed morale boost after months of lockdown, however, there are serious concerns that, even with games being played behind closed doors, fans will congregate in massive numbers to celebrate any title victories.

Liverpool sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table, 25 points ahead of second-place Man City while in the Championship, Leeds lead the way on 71 points with West Brom following closely on 70 points.