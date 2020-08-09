Andrea Pirlo’s former teammates react to his Juventus appointment

There was surprise news in the football world on Saturday as Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo was appointed as manager of the club.

Maurizio Sarri was sacked following the Italian side’s Champions League exit against Lyon earlier this week. Pirlo was only appointed as the Juventus’ Under-23 manager nine days ago.

The club confirmed that the 41-year-old has signed a two-year contract.

“Today’s choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead from his debut on the bench, an expert and talented squad to pursue new successes,” they said in a statement.

Current Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played alongside Pirlo for 13 years at international level. The 42-year-old is one year older than his new boss and took to social media to react to the appointment.



“So now I have to call you Mister?!”, he quipped on Instagram.

“Good luck on this new challenge Andrea”.

However, former Milan and Italy teammate Gennaro Gattuso was less positive about the news.

He warned that Pirlo’s reputation as a player will count for little on the bench given his lack of managerial experience.

“Well he’s screwed now… That’s the job,” Gattuso told Sky Italia.

“He’s lucky to be starting at Juventus, but this profession is one where a great playing career is not enough. You have to study, to work hard, and you don’t get much sleep.

“Being a player and being a coach is really not the same thing at all. It’s a totally different profession and we can’t learn it just from books, we need to get in there and work hard. It’s a different world.”