McCarthy: There’s No Chance Of Troy Parrott Making The Ireland Squad Unless He’s Playing Regularly

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has defiantly stated that underage star Troy Parrott will not be included in his squad for the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia unless he is getting regular game time at Tottenham.

That all but rules the 18-year-old out of a place on the plane given Jose Mourinho’s reluctance to start him for Spurs despite his lack of options upfront.

Parrott played three minutes against Wolves in the Premier League at the weekend but was heavily involved in the U23 side’s 3-2 win against the same club on Monday night, netting their opening goal.

Mourinho has confirmed that the Dubliner will be on the bench for their FA Cup tie with Norwich on Wednesday evening but speaking after the UEFA Nations League draw on Tuesday, McCarthy was adamant that it is far from enough to earn Parrott a place in his squad.

“Troy has got no chance of making the squad unless he’s playing,” said McCarthy in quotes reported by the Irish Independent.

“Forget it; don’t even think about it. Unless, of course, Troy gets in over the weekend and does something amazing. If he comes on for five minutes and scores two goals, I might look at it different.

“Troy got three minutes against Wolves and will be on the bench tonight. But I would sit on the bench and I’m 61.

“Shane Long’s been playing in the Premier League and Scott Hogan has scored six goals in the last seven games. David McGoldrick is back playing. I don’t think Troy comes close to them.

“If I played somebody like that, you’d think I was bonkers. How can you justify that? Just that he’s potentially a good footballer.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho has been very vocal about Parrott in the last number of days, admitting that he was pleased with his performance for the U23s, not just with his goal, but with his attitude.

“Since the moment he is in the first-team, he is not surrounded by kids of his age. He is surrounded by top professional players with a different life and different lifestyle, with a different focus on life,” said Mourinho as reported by Football London.

“So he needs to have his feet on the ground, we need to help him to have his feet on the ground. To behave like a very young professional that has a career ahead of him, not as somebody in the last part of his career. There is an educational process.

“For example, yesterday I was so happy with the way he performed and I’m not speaking about the goal that he scored.

“I told him before the game, every time you play with the kids of your age, you have to show your colleagues why you are the privileged one. Why you are training in the first-team every day and some of them are not – they are still in the group age, because it was something that he was not doing.

“Every time he was playing with the kids, he was playing with the mentality of ‘I shouldn’t be here’ or ‘I am too good to be here’ or ‘It’s not here that I want to play’ and this is an educational process that comes.”

“So I think Troy will come even stronger and stronger when everything happens step by step and not immediately because he is not ready for immediately.”