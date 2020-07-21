Niall Quinn On His First Impressions Of Jack Charlton

Jack Charlton will forever be known as a legend of Irish football who brought the country to unprecedented success in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

As well as bringing the side to major tournaments, the World Cup winner established introduced a new style of playing to Ireland and also brought a number of future stars into the fold. One such player to make their debut under Charlton was Niall Quinn and he recounts that experience vividly in his 2003 autobiography.

Having made a number of appearances for Arsenal’s first team that season, Quinn was brought in for the 1986 Iceland Triangular Tournament, an event that saw the likes of Ray Houghton and John Aldridge establish themselves in the side.

“Then I got a call from Jack Charlton“, Quinn wrote.

Jack had been the manager of the Irish team for about three months at that stage and was still a controversial choice.

“He was big, he was blunt and he was English.”

“I got the call from Jack summoning me to go and play for Ireland in a triangular tournament in Iceland. Some of the news surrounding the trip was jarring. The Liverpool players had dropped out. Dave O’Leary hadn’t been picked so he’d booked a holiday. Then he was belatedly called up but he’d taken the hump and said he wasn’t going to Iceland.

“Dave would be the first to realise that Jack could outlast anybody when it came to having the hump and keeping it.”

With little knowledge of what to expect from the new Ireland manager, Quinn turned up at Heathrow where he got his first experience of Charlton’s quick tongue.

“I turned up at Heathrow on the appointed day in May and Jack, who was talking to a group of journalists at the time, broke away to say loudly to his assistant, Maurice Setters, ‘We’ve not picked that lanky boogah ‘ave we?’ ‘Think we had to, Boss’, was the reply.

“I was a discipline immediately.”

Quinn maintains that Charlton did not learn his name right away, choosing to refer to the striker as ‘Arsenal’ for the duration of the trip.

“Jack wasn’t one to learn the names of his disciples. He called me Arsenal for the whole week in Iceland – Arsenal this, Arsenal that, make the blood run Arsenal. I decided to say nothing unless Jack began abbreviating the name out of familiarity.

“We played Iceland on the Sunday and I, ‘Arsenal’, made my international debut. I played for six minutes as a replacement for John Aldridge, should have scored but didn’t, and Ray Houghton tore a quick strip off me.”

The Iceland Triangular Tournament is often referred to as the first sign of Charlton’s future success with the Republic of Ireland. Following their 2-1 win over Iceland, the side saw off Czechoslovakia with a 1-0 victory, sealing the tournament win.

Though he described the tournament as a “wild success”, Quinn struggled to fit in with the rest of the team, finding that he was shy in front of the “formidable” senior members of the team.

He and the other new recruit, Liam O’Brien, stuck together on the fringes until Charlton ordered them to join in with the most traditional form of team bonding.

“I roomed with Michael Robinson. The other players had quietly warned me that he fancied himself a bit. If you ask me, I think I did well to squeeze into the room.

“The other absolute beginner was Liam O’Brien and most of the time Liam and I were too shy to approach the senior players.

“The first night we got there, Liam and I sat in the hotel lobby like two old maids until Jack strode through looking like an agitated ostrich as usual.

“He ordered us to go to the pub with the rest of the team. It was depressing him looking at us in the lobby”.