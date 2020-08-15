Thomas Muller compares Barcelona hammering to Germany’s win over Brazil

Thomas Muller believes Bayern Munich’s victory over Barcelona was more “brutal” than Germany’s hammering of Brazil at the 2014 World Cup.

Barcelona went crashing out of the Champions League on Friday following a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich. Thomas Muller scored two of those goals as Hansi Flick’s side dominated from start to finish.

It was the first time since 1946 that Barcelona conceded eight goals in a single game.

World Cup 2014: Brazil 1 – 7 Germany

This is not the first time that Muller has been involved in a very one-sided affair. At the 2014 World Cup, Germany made headlines by thrashing hosts Brazil 7-1. Muller scored in the opener in that memorable game.

When asked to compare the two games, the 30-year-old stated that Bayern had more control over the game than Germany did in Brazil.

“In the win in Brazil, we didn’t have the same amount of control. Yes, we were good, but tonight the way we dominated the game was brutal.”

In 2014, Flick was an assistant to Germany manager Joachim Low and he was also asked about the similarities between the victories.

“You know that I do not look back because only the here and now matters”, Flick said in quotes reported by the BBC.

“Yes, we played an outstanding game and we can be happy but we all know we still have hard work to do if we are to stand in the end where we want to stand.”

Bayern have little time to enjoy the victory. They will face the winner of Manchester City and Lyon in the Champions League semi-final next Wednesday, August 19.

Muller knows that his side must now put the Barcelona victory to bed and focus on their final four clash.

“Today we have to be very happy. After we wake up and answer the messages on the phone then we have to focus.

“I know about these tournament situations. Most of the time after the big wins it’s difficult.”

