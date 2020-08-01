Millwall Release Stirring Video Of Dublin To Welcome Troy Parrott

Millwall have confirmed that promising Irish striker Troy Parrott will spend the 2020/21 season at the club after signing on loan from Tottenham.

It is believed that Preston, Celtic, Swansea, Stoke and Bournemouth were all interested parties in signing the 18-year-old but Parrott was reportedly impressed by Millwall manager Gary Rowett and put pen to paper on Friday morning.

Parrott made two appearances for the Spurs’ Under 21s in the 2018/19 EFL Trophy, before making his full first-team debut in a Carabao Cup tie at Colchester United in September 2019.

Two months later, the youngster tasted international honours for the first time as he appeared in a 3-1 win for Mick McCarthy’s side over New Zealand, with Parrott’s career then advancing to Premier League football as he was a late substitute in a 5-0 win over Burnley and a 3-2 defeat against Wolves.

“I’m buzzing to get straight into things, I’m really looking forward to it,” Parrott told millwallfc.co.uk. “The crowd, the club itself – I’ve heard a lot of good things. When I’ve watched games, the littlest of things gets them going, and I want to be a part of something like that.

“It’s not hard to see from the outside that all [the fans] are looking for is someone to give 100% every game. When I was growing up playing football, that was the player I always was, so I feel as though I can fit it very well. I’m really excited to get going, work hard and give everything for the fans.”

On Saturday, Millwall released a video of Parrott encompassing his hometown of Dublin to welcome the teenager to the club.

“There were a lot of clubs in The Championship, and beyond, who wanted Troy – that’s how highly he is regarded”, said Rowett.

“For a number of reasons, it’s a really important signing for us and I’m pleased to get it over the line.

“He’s got lots of ability, that extra bit of quality we’re looking for – especially in his finishing – and he is mobile, hungry, aggressive and athletic. I think he’s got a little bit of everything. But, he’s a young player, and like any, you might not see that straight away.

“We’ll have to work with him throughout the season. He can play anywhere in the front three areas, which is important to us to add goals, flexibility and options in those types of positions.

“We’ll have to be patient with him, though – he’ll have some really strong parts but also some dips. We’ll do our work and see him through it. Hopefully he can have a real impact.”