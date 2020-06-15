Irish Defender Mark O’Brien Forced To Retire At 27

Newport County have announced that their club captain Mark O’Brien has been forced into retirement at 27.

The club released a statement on Monday confirming that the Dubliner requires heart surgery which will prevent him from carrying on with his playing career.

O’Brien joined the Exiles on a short-term contract in January 2017, making 127 appearances for the club in all competitions and scoring four goals.

It just had to be THIS goal! ⚽ You selected Mark O'Brien's last gasp goal against Notts County as YOUR favourite debut goal. 😍 Stay tuned for our next topic later on today!#NCAFC #AmberArmy pic.twitter.com/DxdvXoC1zp — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) April 13, 2020

During the last game of the 2017/18 season, O’Brien memorably scored the winning strike against Notts County in the 89th minute which prevented Newport from being relegated from the Football League.

He played a key role in helping the club reach the League Two Play-Off Final last year while also starred for Newport in the FA Cup. He was appointed club captain at the start of the 2019-20 season.

“The Club will be doing everything it can to support Mark at this difficult time”, Newport said in a statement.

CLUB NEWS | Newport County AFC are saddened to announce the immediate retirement of club captain Mark O’Brien. Read more here 👉 https://t.co/l9DF2tq7D6#NCAFC pic.twitter.com/rbOYAzjnOw — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) June 15, 2020

O’Brien, who won two caps for the Republic of Ireland U19 team, began his career at Derby County while he also played for Luton Town before joining Newport. Loan appearances at Motherwell and Southport have seen the Irish man accumulate 204 appearances during his professional career.