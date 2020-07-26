Manchester United Secure Champions League Football Following Thrilling Final Day

It has been a Premier League season to remember and the final day of action in the 2019/20 competition certainly lived up to the hype with plenty of talking points across the board.

At the King Power Stadium, Manchester United beat out Leicester City for the final spot in this season’s top four thanks to a penalty from star signing Bruno Fernandes and a goal from Jesse Lingard.

The result means they will join Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in the Champions League next season while Leicester and Tottenham will playing their football in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, there was devastation for Bournemouth despite a strong win over Everton in Goodison Park as they were relegated to the Championship following one of the tightest relegation battles of recent times. They will be joined by Watford who fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

However, it was celebration time for Aston Villa as they will continue in the top flight next season thanks to their draw with West Ham.

Here is our round-up of all of the results from a busy final day in the 2019/20 Premier League.

_____

Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes rounded off his spectacular contribution to Manchester United this season by netting a penalty which helped secure Champions League football for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

United only needed one point from their game against Leicester City and for much of the game, it looked as though that would be the outcome as it took until the 70th minute for the game’s first goal when Anthony Martial ran through into the box before being taken out by former United star Jonny Evans.

Jesse Lingard finished the campaign on a high for United with his strike to make it 2-0 just before the full-time whistle.

Leicester were also vying for a top-four finish on Sunday afternoon but will have to settle for Europa League football as they needed a win over Manchester United to secure that spot.

_____

Wolves 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea secured their place in Champions League football for next season with a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Frank Lampard’s side only needed a draw to see them finish the Premier League season in the top four but the win was wrapped up before the break thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud in stoppage time.

Mount scored a stunning free-kick that curled over the wall to open the scoring before the 21-year-old turned assistant for Giroud who easily rounded the keeper to seal the victory.

The result, coupled with Tottenham’s draw against Crystal Palace, means that Nuno Espírito Santo’s side finish in seventh place, outside of Europa League qualification.

_____

Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham

When Jose Mourinho took control of Spurs in November, they were lying in 14th place in the table but on Sunday the North London side secured their place in next season’s Europa League with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Harry Kane was the goalscorer for Mourinho’s side following great work from Lo Celso who sent a stunning ball into the path of the England international.

Jeffrey Schlupp levelled proceedings after the break but it was not enough to affect the overall standings with Tottenham securing sixth place in the Premier League table.

_____

Arsenal 3-2 Watford

Watford’s woeful defence was to blame as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, relegating the Hornets to the Championship for next season.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang just fell short in his hunt for the Premier League Golden Boot despite slotting a fifth-minute penalty after Craig Dawson was deemed to have pushed Alexandre Lacazette in the box.

The situation went from bad to worse for Watford midway through the first-half as Kieran Tierney’s shot, which looked to be sailing wide, deflected off of Will Hughes and flew past Ben Foster.

Watford’s dismal defending was at fault for Aubameyang’s second goal who easily connected with a long throw from Tierney before controlling and kicking it overhead into the back of the net.

Watford did claw one back through a penalty from Troy Deeney after Danny Welbeck was fouled in the box and the former Arsenal star gave them more hope with his 66th-minute strike but it was not enough to keep Watford afloat in the Premier League.

_____

West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa held out for a 1-1 draw against West Ham on Sunday thanks to a late strike from Jack Grealish which secured their place in the Premier League for next season.

The 24-year-old was largely absent for the proceedings but popped up in the 84th minute to find the end of John McGinn’s ball and finished from the 18-yard line.

Villa responded through Andriy Yarmolenko just one minute later though the ball took a major deflection off Grealish. It mattered not however as it was Dean Smith’s men celebrating at the full-time whistle.

_____

Everton 1-3 Bournemouth

Thanks to Aston Villa’s draw against West Ham, Bournemouth will join Norwich and Watford in the Championship next season despite recording a 1-3 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Following a poor start from Everton, it was Eddie Howe’s men who opened the scoring Merseyside with a penalty from Joshua King after Richarlison handled the ball in the box.

However, Everton levelled the game shortly before half-time when Moise Kean tapped in from close range following a cross from Theo Walcott with Seamus Coleman involved in the build-up.

Bournemouth retook the lead in stoppage time in the first-half through a set-piece following which Jefferson Lerma headed the ball past Jordan Pickford.

A costly error from the Everton goalkeeper led to Bournemouth’s third as he failed to deal with a low shot from Junior Stanislas and the ball found its way into the back of the net through his hands.

_____

In the final day’s other results, Southampton secured a 3-1 victory against Sheffield United, while champions Liverpool rounded off their Premier League season by recording their highest ever points total of 99, following their 3-1 win against Newcastle.

Aaron Connolly was on the scoresheet for Brighton as they recorded a 2-1 win over Burnley while the relegated Norwich fell to a 5-0 defeat at the hand of Manchester City.