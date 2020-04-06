Man City Announce Death Of Guardiola’s Mother From COVID-19

Manchester City have announced the sad passing of Dolors Sala Carrió, the mother of manager Pep Guardiola, as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 82-year-old was residing in Barcelona where the family are from.

In a short statement, the club expressed their deepest sympathies for Guardiola and her family.

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus.

The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old . — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2020

“She was 82-years-old.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Guardiola was one of four children born to Dolors and her husband Valentí. The former Bayern Munich boss has two older sisters and a younger brother who is a football agent.