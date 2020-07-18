Marcelo Bielsa Celebrates Promotion With Leeds Fans Outside His Home

Leeds United fans are in celebratory mode today following their promotion to the Premier League on Friday following a 16-year wait.

Following their 1-0 win over Barnsley earlier this week, Leeds were forced to wait and see if either West Brom or Brentford would drop points to clinch their move to the top division.

Huddersfield were their heroes on Saturday evening as their 2-1 win over West Brom was enough to ensure promotion for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they were pushed five points clear at the top of the table.

Given the disappointment of last season when they missed out on automatic promotion before losing to Frank Lampard’s Derby County in the semi-finals of the playoffs, the celebrations are all the sweeter for fans of The Whites.

Bielsa deserves huge credit for the manner in which he transformed the side following his arrival at the club in 2018, turning them into one of the most consistent teams in the Championship.

He has become a much-loved figure among the club’s supporters and they were quick to show their appreciation of the Argentine as they flocked to his home to celebrate the victory.

Bielsa embraced the support, taking photos and ‘bumping elbows’ with Leeds fans as captured in a video by BBC’s Adam Pope who is also a supporter of the club.

The Championship journey isn’t quite finished for Bielsa and his men as they travel to Pride Park Stadium on Sunday to face Derby County with kick-off set for 2pm.