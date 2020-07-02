Jurgen Klopp Predicts Top Four For Next Year’s Premier League

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool and Manchester City won’t be alone in challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool travel to the Etihad on Thursday as Premier League champions and will receive a guard of honour from Pep Guardiola’s side.

City’s defeat to Chelsea last week saw the Merseyside club sail out of reach to end a 30-year wait for the title.

Liverpool and Man City have dominated the Premier League table in recent seasons with City claiming last year’s title by a single point, with nobody else within 25 points while the two teams were firmly established as the front runners early on this season.

However, Premier League-winning manager Klopp doesn’t see that trend continuing and believes that from next season, it will open up into a four-team race.

“Whatever people say, it will not be important for next season because for sure we both have to be ready,” he said in quotes reported by RTÉ.

“We see United coming up. People thought they had no chance but we see with one or two players how good they are and how good they can be, and for sure they will not be worse next season, and now there is Chelsea as well.

“It will not be about City and us. For the last two years pretty much the top of the table was City and us, and City for four or five years before that.”

While Guardiola’s side have seen a drop off in form at stages throughout this season, and despite the loss of David Silva who will leave the club this summer, Klopp refutes any claim that City are no longer top contenders in the Premier League.

“I am very, very positive about my team but I cannot deny they are really good. That was always the case, and I cannot see the end of anything for Manchester City.

“David Silva has never played in my team but I have loved him since he started playing football,” he said. “But if he can be replaced they have the perfect players in Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan can go in that role as well.

“They don’t lose players, they replace players. A lot of world-class players are still there and they will not stop.

“They have all the tools to be there consistently. If we have them we have to show them. I’m not interested in saying it now. I’m interested in showing it next year. It’s difficult, and it will not get easier.”