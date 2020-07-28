Jurgen Klopp Gushes Over Alex Ferguson Following Manager Of The Year Award

On Monday, Jurgen Klopp was named the LMA Manager of the Year and received the trophy named after legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 78-year-old was on hand to announce the winners virtually on Sky Sports with the Liverpool manager beating out Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder, Wycombe’s Gareth Ainsworth and Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa to the award.

“Your personality went right through the whole club”, Ferguson stated. “It was marvellous.

The former United boss put old rivalries to the side! https://t.co/YAap89bpAc — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 27, 2020

“I will forgive you for waking me up at 3:30am to tell me you won the league!”

In his acceptance speech, Klopp said he was honoured to follow in the footsteps of many famed Liverpool managers.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get this wonderful trophy, I already had an opportunity to look at who won it before and some big, big Liverpool names involved.

“Bill Shankley, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny looks like he is all over the trophy, everywhere! Very well deserved.”

Klopp also shared his admiration for the manager whom the trophy is named after, Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I know it’s not 100 percent appropriate as Liverpool manager but I admire, not to say I love him. He was the first British football manager I met. We had breakfast together, I’m not sure he remembers it but I remember it because in this moment, for me, it was like meeting the Pope.

“It was great and from the first second we really clicked and I wouldn’t have thought in that moment that one day I would have a trophy in my hands that’s named after him.”

🗣"The name is Sir Alex and I know it is not appropriate as Liverpool manager but I admire and love him, he was like meeting the pope" 🤣 Jurgen Klopp on winning LMA manager of the year pic.twitter.com/1yfRnvRk7P — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 27, 2020

Klopp finished his speech by thanking his coaches and players at Liverpool.

“I am here on behalf of my coaches. I’ve said it a lot of times, I am OK as a manager but they make me, they make us, a really special bunch of football brains and I love to work with them.”

“This year we won the title and only because of that I got the trophy, I know that. So my players, all the people I work with, I take this and I love it for all of us together”.