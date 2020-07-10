Roy Keane Offers Blunt Assessment Of Spurs’ Culture Following Draw

Roy Keane has explained why he thinks Paul Pogba’s performances at Manchester United have improved significantly following their latest victory while he also took aim at Tottenham following their latest Premier League performance.

The French man was among the goalscorers on Thursday evening as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side eased to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park, moving the side into fifth position in the Premier League table.

Pogba was an impressive figure in midfield during the game with a passing accuracy of 91% while he created three chances. The 27-year-old also scored his first Premier League goal of the season as he continued his excellent form following his return from injury.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Roy Keane suggested that Pogba does not enjoy being a leader in the squad, preferring instead to focus on his football while on the pitch.

🗣"I don't think he wants to be a leader, he does not want to be the main guy, he may want to on social media, I'm glad of that" 💪 🗣"Maybe he could have a dance and I will ask him to send me the video and I will give it to Roy" 🤣 Roy Keane & @Evra on Paul Pogba pic.twitter.com/cKZwdcyULU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 9, 2020

“We’ve been saying the last year or two that Pogba needs to take more of a lead with the team,” Keane said. “I don’t think he wants to be a leader.”

With the addition of Bruno Fernandes to the squad and with Harry Maguire’s increasing presence, Keane believes that it is no longer necessary for Pogba to step into the role he is not comfortable with.

“I think Pogba will enjoy Maguire coming in, showing different leadership skills, Fernandes as well on the pitch.

🗣"The fans will be buzzing tonight, that is what United is all about good attacking young players" Roy Keane on Manchester United's attack pic.twitter.com/iifbqYdNR1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 9, 2020

“Pogba likes that, he doesn’t want to be the main guy. He wants to be the main guy on social media, but on the pitch he’s thinking ‘I’ll be glad of that, I’ll just be under the radar.’

“We’ve always said he’s got that quality but he never wanted to be that leader at Man United, he doesn’t have to be now and he looks like he’s enjoying himself a bit more.’

It was a busy night for Keane who also took aim at Tottenham following their 0-0 draw with Bournemouth. Callum Wilson looked to have scored the winner at the Vitality Stadium to keep Bournemouth’s hopes of staying up alive but his overhead kick was ruled out by VAR.

The United legend didn’t hold back in his criticism of Spurs’ performance, saying the London club will “constantly disappoint you.”

“Tottenham were poor tonight. I think Bournemouth showed a bit more fight, a bit more energy that we’ve not seen recently.

“When you analyse Tottenham, and watch Tottenham closely you shouldn’t be surprised. They’ve got that type of performance in their make-up, we’ve seen it regularly over the years.

🗣"We should not be surprised, they have that in their makeup, that is in their DNA, they will constantly disappoint you" Roy Keane on Tottenham 😳 pic.twitter.com/7vGZp7KXJL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 9, 2020

“They went to Sheffield United last week, Mourinho’s spoken about it, they didn’t show any fight. He had to make changes at half-time.

“That is in Tottenham’s DNA, they will constantly disappoint you.”

Keane also didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on how Jack Grealish can do more for Aston Villa.

🗣"You are looking for the star players, Grealish has been in the headlines the past few months, what we need to see from him instead of all this talk on social media, do it on the pitch" Roy Keane on Jack Grealish pic.twitter.com/SFRooS56cv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 9, 2020

Speaking before their kick-off against Man United, the Cork man admitted that there has been an improvement in Villa of late but that they need to see more from their star players to help get them out of relegation danger.

“You are looking for the star players. Grealish has got a lot of headlines the past few months. What we need to see from Grealish, instead of all this talk on social media, is do it on the pitch, do it over the next five games, show what playing for Aston Villa is all about.”