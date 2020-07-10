Roy Keane Explains Why Paul Pogba’s Form Has Improved At United

Roy Keane has explained why he thinks Paul Pogba’s performances at Manchester United have improved significantly recently following their latest victory.

The French man was among the goalscorers on Thursday evening as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side eased to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park, moving the side into fifth position in the Premier League table.

Pogba was an impressive figure in midfield during the game with a passing accuracy of 91% while he created three chances. The 27-year-old also scored his first Premier League goal of the season as he continued his excellent form following his return from injury.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Roy Keane suggested that Pogba does not enjoy being a leader in the squad, preferring instead to focus on his football while on the pitch.

“We’ve been saying the last year or two that Pogba needs to take more of a lead with the team,” Keane said. “I don’t think he wants to be a leader.”

With the addition of Bruno Fernandes to the squad and with Harry Maguire’s increasing presence, Keane believes that it is no longer necessary for Pogba to step into the role he is not comfortable with.

“I think Pogba will enjoy Maguire coming in, showing different leadership skills, Fernandes as well on the pitch.

“Pogba likes that, he doesn’t want to be the main guy. He wants to be the main guy on social media, but on the pitch he’s thinking ‘I’ll be glad of that, I’ll just be under the radar.’

“We’ve always said he’s got that quality but he never wanted to be that leader at Man United, he doesn’t have to be now and he looks like he’s enjoying himself a bit more.’