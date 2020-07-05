John Egan Credits GAA Roots With First Premier League Goal

John Egan was the saviour for Sheffield United in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Burnley as his late goal earned a point for the Blades at Turf Moor Stadium.

The 80th-minute strike was a first Premier League goal for the Cork man who has now scored in all four divisions. It came from a corner following which Ben Osbourn enticingly knocked the ball into the box before Billy Sharp nudged it onto Egan who slotted home the brilliant half-volley.

GOAL FOR SHEFFIELD UNITED ⚔️ John Egan with the equaliser! That's a striker's finish from the Irish centre-back. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

The 27-year-old received plenty of praise for the strike following the draw and he was quick to refer back to his GAA roots for his inspiration. Though born and bred in Cork, Egan is the son of Kerry Gaelic Football legend John Egan Sr.

“When I used to play Gaelic Football, that’s probably the last time I hit one like that!” he told SheffieldUnited.TV

The skipper’s done well, he’s flicked the ball on and he’s kept it alive, I just timed the run nicely and I suppose it was a nice finish.”

Egan admitted his relief at finally netting his first Premier League goal having come close a number of times this season.

Manager Chris Wilder believes the Republic of Ireland international could be on 10 goals by now and Egan confessed that he is disappointed that it has taken him so long to register his first goal.

“I think the main thing is the result because the game was kind of getting away from us because Burnley are a really solid team, they go 1-0 up and they’re really hard to break down… I think it was a bit more relief than anything to be able to break them down and get the point. It was a good feeling to be able to contribute to the result.

“I should have scored int he first half early on when there was a little handball, but I kept plugging away. It’s been the story of my season so far, the gaffer just said it there, he’s been hammering me to get goals and I’ve had a lot of chances. Now that I’ve got one, hopefully, I can get a few more because I’ve definitely had a few chances this year and I’m disappointed to only be on one.

“It’s something I need to add to my game. As I said, I’ve been knocking on the door, the gaffer says I should be on 10. So I’m delighted to get off the mark, delighted to get a result and hopefully we can build on that back home on Wednesday now.”