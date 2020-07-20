Jack Charlton’s Name To Appear On Stamps Across Ireland And England

The legacy of football giant Jack Charlton will be commemorated across Ireland and England this month as his name will appear on all An Post and Royal Mail stamps.

The World Cup winner and former Republic of Ireland manager died on July 10th with numerous tributes pouring in for the 85-year-old.

He will be forever remembered on this isle as the man who led a formidable Ireland team to their first major tournament finals in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In 1996, he was awarded honorary Irish citizenship, the highest honour the Irish state can bestow on a person.

Now in a special collaboration, An Post and Royal Mail have come together to create a stamp in Charlton’s honour.

The special postmark, which depicts a football and the words ‘Jack Charlton, 1935-2020′, comes into effect from Monday and will remain until August 9th.

“Jack Charlton will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of Irish people,” said An Post CEO David McRedmond, in quotes reported by the Irish Independent.

“He gave our nation many of our happiest and proudest moments.

“Jack was the greatest example of a culture shared across these islands: that a proud Leeds player, a tall English football hero could become an Irish legend.”