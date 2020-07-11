Ten Of Jack Charlton’s Most Memorable Quotes

Former Republic of Ireland manager and England legend Jack Charlton sadly passed away on Saturday leaving behind a legacy that is felt on both sides of the Irish Sea.

From his time with Leeds, to winning the World Cup in 1966, to leading Ireland to a European Championships and two World Cups, Jack Charlton was known worldwide for his impact on the pitch and on the sidelines.

However, it was his presence and witty character off the pitch that endeared him even more to fans.

Here we look back at some of the most memorable quotes from the football giant.

_____

On football

“Soccer is a man’s game, not an outing for mamby-pambies.”

On Eamon Dunphy

“My refusal to answer questions from Dunphy was the biggest mistake I ever made. I made Eamon very, very famous.”

On his limited options

“We never had a huge squad and we never had a great deal of choice. But in many ways that helps because you’ve got to make do with what you’ve got. “You don’t have too many problems about picking the team you just hope that everyone turns up on the day.” On geography “We probably got on better with the likes of Holland, Belgium, Norway and Sweden, some of whom are not even European.”

On drinking practices

John Aldridge wrote that if Charlton caught one of his players drinking coke, he would say: “What are you drinking that sh*t for? Guinness is better for you.”

On his struggles with names

According to former Republic of Ireland midfielder, Alan McLoughlin, Charlton told Mick McCarthy to “stay tight on Van Cleef”, during a game against the Netherlands.

“Mick had to tell Jack that Lee van Cleef was a dead Hollywood film star!”

On Manchester United’s brand

“Man United have shops all round the world. It’s a big money spinner plus the fact that they change their strip every five minutes.”

On his impatience with the media

After losing 3-0 to Portugal, Charlton asked the media during his post-match press conference: “Can we go now please? I’d like a beer.”

On substituting Ray Houghton during 1994 World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland

Houghton said: “I’m the only one getting any chances.” Charlton said: “You’re the only one missing chances.”

On finishing his term as Ireland manager

“I just cried… I had been there for 10 years. It was time for me to leave”.