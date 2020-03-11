Ireland’s Crucial Euro Qualfier To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

The FAI have confirmed that Wednesday’s UEFA Women’s European Championship qualifier between Montenegro and the Republic of Ireland will be played behind closed doors.

The Montenegro FA released a statement on Tuesday evening, less than 24 hours before kick-off, saying the decision was made “at the recommendation of the Institute of Public Health.”

“The match will be played without the presence of the audience in accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Health of Montenegro related to prevention of import and spread of Corona virus (COVID-19) in Montenegro”, the statement read.

“The Ministry of Health made a decision earlier today, at the recommendation of the Institute of Public Health, to hold all sporting events, national and international, without the presence of an audience.”

In their subsequent statement, the FAI confirmed that the game will still be broadcast on RTÉ 2 with kick-off set for 3pm this afternoon.

Vera Pauw’s side registered a 1-0 win over Greece last week leaving them second in Group I, two points off leaders Germany.

Three points would be enough to elevate Ireland to top spot, ahead of their meeting with current group leaders Germany next month, and further boost their chances of qualifying for next summer’s finals tournament in England.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against the sixth-placed team) qualify directly for the final tournament, while the remaining six runners-up advance to the play-offs.

“We set ourselves the target of six points from two games in this series, so having beaten Greece last week we now know that our job is to beat Montenegro to complete that task, Pauw told the FAI website.

“We know what to expect from Montenegro and we will need to apply a lot of pressure to break through and score the goals that we need to win the game. So that is what we have been preparing for.

“We haven’t had that much time together to work as a team with only a few days training before the Greece game, but I’ve told the players that the more time we have together then the better we will become in possession and in finishing chances in front of goal. And that, ultimately, is what we need to do in order to take the three points.

“We have prepared well for this game and we are looking forward to it.”

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia later this month will also be played behind closed doors.