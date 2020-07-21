Ireland Fans Flock To Walkinstown To Celebrate Life Of Jack Charlton

They flocked to the roundabout in 1990 after the Republic of Ireland’s famous victory over Romania and on Tuesday, Irish football fans gathered once more in Walkinstown to celebrate the life of Jack Charlton.

Charlton was the manager behind Ireland’s most successful era, died last Saturday at the age of 85.

In Ashington in the north-east of England on Tuesday morning, hundreds of people lined the streets to mourn the life of the 1966 World Cup winner as the funeral cortege, featuring members of the Charlton family, passed by.

Meanwhile, in Ireland, there were plenty of tributes to mark the occasion as radio stations across the country played ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ at 12.30 pm.

Charlton made an immediate impact on Irish fans with the ‘no-nonsense’ approach and with character.

In 1990, the country stood still as they watched David O’Leary net the winning penalty in a shootout against Romania to book a quarter-final spot in the World Cup.

After the game, the memorable celebrations began with hundreds of fans converging at the Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin 12 with the name ‘Jack Charlton‘ on all of their lips.

Similar scenes were repeated on Tuesday as fans gathered together to wave flags, banners and sing chants in memory of the legendary Ireland manager.

Charlton passed away peacefully at his home in Northumberland on July 11th surrounded by his family.

“As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather”, his family said in a statement.

“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

“He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

“His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories.”