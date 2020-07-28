Harry Redknapp Gives His Verdict On Tottenham’s Season Under Jose Mourinho

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp believes the team must be aiming for a top four finish in the Premier League in order to have a successful season next year.

Jose Mourinho’s side finished in sixth place in the table following their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday but it was a positive result for the North London club who were in 14th position when the Portuguese manager took over in November of last year.

While acknowledging their progress this season, Redknapp believes that the must now prove themselves once again in the Champions League.

“It’s not going to be easy. It depends on what he can bring in”, Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“He needs to bring in one or two players, but he has got is the best centre-forward possibly of his type in the world.

“He’s not Messi, he’s not Ronaldo but Harry Kane is an incredible No. 9 centre-forward and he’s proved that already.

“He came back late on and ended up scoring 18 goals or whatever he got this year, missed half the season through injury. When you’ve got him in your team, what a start, you’re guaranteed 25/30 goals a year when he’s fit.

According to Redknapp, nothing outside of a top four finish in next season’s Premier League will be good enough for Spurs.

“There’s no reason why Tottenham shouldn’t be pushing for that top four. They’ve got to be, without that, it’s not successful.

“Anything outside the top four for me wouldn’t be a success”.