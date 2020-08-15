Gerard Pique gives damning assessment of Barcelona following disastrous defeat

It was a night to forget for Gerard Pique and Barcelona.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique did not hold back in his assessment of his side after they crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Quique Setién’s days as manager are reportedly numbered following the humiliating 8-2 defeat in Lisbon. It was the first time Barcelona conceded eight goals in a game since 1946.

2005-06 – 2019-20 will be the first Champions League season since 2005-06 in which neither Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo will make an appearance in the semi-finals or beyond. Era. #UCL pic.twitter.com/896i7yPngG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

Speaking to Reuters after the game, Pique gave a damning report of Barcelona.

“We feel devastated, although shame is the real word I’m looking for. We cannot afford to compete like this because it’s not the first, second, or third time that something like this has happened.

“This is very painful but I hope it serves some purpose… We all need to reflect deeply.

“The club needs lots of changes, I’m not talking about the coach, players. I don’t want to point the finger at anyone but the club needs changes on a structural level.

The average age of their starting line-up on Friday was 29. Pique continued to say that if an overhaul is needed in personnel at Barcelona, he will leave the club to allow for younger players.

“If new blood needs to come for the club to change course then I’m not untouchable.

“I’ll be the first to leave if needs be, because it seems as if we’ve hit rock bottom.

“We all have to reflect about what is the best thing for the club and for Barca.”

Bayern Munich must wait until Saturday evening to discover their semi-final opponents. Manchester City and Lyon will face off in the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon with kick-off at 8pm.

