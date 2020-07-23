Frank Lampard Aims Dig At Liverpool Following Confrontation During Chelsea Match

Frank Lampard has warned Liverpool not to become too ‘arrogant’ after they lifted the Premier League trophy following a 5-3 win against Chelsea at Anfield.

It was a comfortable victory for the champions on Wednesday night. First-half goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum set them on their way before Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the break.

Chelsea giving Liverpool a guard of honour The final one for them at Anfield this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/u8kQyfK1ig — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 22, 2020

Roberto Firmino’s header early in the second period put the game out of reach for Frank Lampard’s side, who were desperate for at least a draw in order to secure Champions League football for next season.

Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic pulled goals back for Chelsea, before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finished the game in style, securing a club-record 31st Premier League victory of the campaign.

However, while the party continued outside the stadium, there were also fireworks pitchside as Lampard exchanged heated words with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the first-half when Mateo Kovacic was deemed to have fouled Sadio Mane.

Lampard giving back to Klopp on that Kovacic free kick decision, he is furious & having none of it. Things you love too see. #LIVCHEpic.twitter.com/MlrtZpXR31 — Blueisthecolor (@CFC_Avinash) July 23, 2020

Matters did not improve for the Chelsea manager when Alexander-Arnold whipped in a brilliant free-kick for his side’s second goal.

The scenes outside Anfield right now are insane! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/uYvffZ9QLE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 22, 2020

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Lampard addressed the incident and warned that Liverpool cannot afford to become ‘arrogant; despite lifting the Premier League trophy.

“For me, it wasn’t a foul from Kovacic, and there were a lot of things that weren’t going our way,” the Chelsea manager said.

“But I’ve not got a problem with Jurgen Klopp. The way he’s managed this team has been fantastic. But some of the bench… there’s a fine line between winning, and they’ve won the league, fair play to Liverpool Football Club…

“But also don’t get too arrogant with it. That was my point, but it’s done. In match play, you can get emotional and that was it.”

🗣 "There's a fine line between winning & when you've won the league. Don't get too arrogant with it" Frank Lampard wasn't impressed with the behaviour of the Liverpool bench last night pic.twitter.com/i9ZDIPjQak — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 23, 2020

The Chelsea legend also praised his side’s resilience for the manner in which they responded despite falling 4-1 behind.

“It was an extraordinary game. Even when you say they threatened to run away with it, I felt we were in it. I could feel that in the way we were playing.

“Some of the stuff I saw tonight from our team was resilience and quality. At 4-3, if we didn’t concede the fifth, I felt like we were coming. But it wasn’t to be.

“You can never be happy in defeat, but when you see the quality of the first two Liverpool goals, you understand what this place is and why they’re so successful at the moment.

“We’re building towards that, and we’re going to have to suck this in tonight as it’s where we want to get to one day.”