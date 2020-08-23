Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Final

After a long and eventful campaign, the Champions League final is upon us.

Following a 14-month long season, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will contest the 2020 Champions League final on Sunday evening.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the highly-anticipated clash.

_____

What time is kick-off?

Kick off is at 8pm UK and Irish time.

Where is the game taking place?

This year’s Champions League final will be held at Estadio de Luz in Lisbon. The stadium is home to Benfica.

The final was originally scheduled for May in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Turkey. That venue, which hosted Liverpool’s famous night in 2005, is now the setting for the 2021 final.

Where can I watch the match?

Irish viewers can tune into the game on Virgin Media One or Virgin Media Sport. Their coverage begins at 7pm.

Meanwhile, BT Sport 1 will also provide full live coverage which also kicks off at 7pm.

Team news

Possible PSG XI: Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di María, Neymar, Mbappé

Doubtful: Kurzawa (thigh), Navas (thigh)

Possible Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Perišić, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Doubtful: Boateng (muscular), Pavard (ankle)

The teams will be announced an hour before kick-off.

Who is tipped to win the 2020 Champions League final?

Five-time champions Bayern Munich have not made the final two of the competition since 2013. However, for PSG, this will be their first-ever appearance in the Champions League decider.

Bayern are heavy favourites for the title considering their form so far this season. Hansi Flick’s side have won all 10 of their games and have only been behind for 22 minutes this calendar year.

Key man Robert Lewandowski has been in incredible form with 15 goals so far in the competition. However, he is not their only goal scoring threat. Bayern had six men on the scoresheet in their outstanding 8-2 defeat of Barcelona.

Thomas Muller scored twice while Phillipe Coutinho also netted a brace after coming off the bench. Serge Gnabry proved to be the star of the show in their semi-final clash with Lyon.

Lyon dominated the opening period of that clash with Bayern earlier this week. While PSG are more likely to take their chances against the German side, Bayern will have enough experience not to let an early goal rattle them.

For PSG, they will be looking to their star men, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, to help them defy the odds. The trio are one of the most potent forward units in world football and have been in terrific form of late.

A showcase of goals is expected to be on the menu tonight in Lisbon. However, experts are backing Bayern Munich to have enough in the tank to counter PSG’s threat and win the 2020 Champions League final.

