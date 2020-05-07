Eir Sport Announce Feast Of Classic Moments For Weekend Ahead

Eir Sport have announced a jam-packed schedule for the weekend ahead with some incredible classic matches, tournaments, and fights set to keep every sports fan smiling.
The action kicks-off on Thursday evening with a feast of action for Man United fans. One of the games takes us back to 1965 when Chelsea traveled to Old Trafford to take on third-placed Man United in a crucial battle at the top of the First Division. It was an easy win for the Red Devils finishing 4–0 which saw a young George Best making it onto the scoresheet.
Eir Sport turn their attention to rugby on Friday night and Leinster fans will get another chance to enjoy their 2013 PRO12 victory which saw them overcome Ulster in the final.
Saturday night is the new home for boxing on eir Sport for fans to experience some of the most iconic fights in the sport’s history. This week kicks off with Mick Tyson’s ‘Tyson Raw and Uncut’, giving fans an in-depth look at the fighter’s career which is followed by his first World Title fight against Trevor Berbick in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile on Sunday, while there is plenty of football to enjoy, golf fans will also be taken back to 1997 to re-watch a 21-year-old, Tiger Woods, capture the maiden major championship in his illustrious career and put on the first of his five iconic green jackets.
______
Eir Sport Gold: 5th – 10th May Fixture List
Thursday 7th May: Man United Night
19:00 Man Utd v Chelsea 1965 – Highlights
20:00 Liverpool v Man Utd 1968 – Highlights
21:00 Derby v Man Utd 1970 – Highlights
_____
Friday 8th May: Rugby Gold
19:00 Leinster v Ulster PRO12 Final 2013
_____
Saturday 9th May: Boxing Gold
15:00 Manchester City v Stoke City FA Cup Final 2011
18:00 Bohemian FC v Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland 2019
20:00 Dublin v Armagh All-Ireland Final 1977
21:30 Tyson Raw and Uncut
22:00 Tyson v Berbick
22:30 Tyson v Holmes
23:00 Tyson v Spinks
23:30 Tyson v Bruno
_____
Sunday 10th May: FA Cup and League Cup Final Night
10:00 Manchester City v Stoke City FA Cup Final 2011
14:00 Masters Final Round 1997
19:00 Arsenal v Liverpool League Cup Final Full Game 1987
21:30 West Ham v Liverpool 1965 Highlights
22:00 Manchester City v Stoke City FA Cup Final 2011