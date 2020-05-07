Eir Sport Announce Feast Of Classic Moments For Weekend Ahead

Eir Sport have announced a jam-packed schedule for the weekend ahead with some incredible classic matches, tournaments, and fights set to keep every sports fan smiling.

The action kicks-off on Thursday evening with a feast of action for Man United fans. One of the games takes us back to 1965 when Chelsea traveled to Old Trafford to take on third-placed Man United in a crucial battle at the top of the First Division. It was an easy win for the Red Devils finishing 4–0 which saw a young George Best making it onto the scoresheet.

Eir Sport turn their attention to rugby on Friday night and Leinster fans will get another chance to enjoy their 2013 PRO12 victory which saw them overcome Ulster in the final.

Saturday night is the new home for boxing on eir Sport for fans to experience some of the most iconic fights in the sport’s history. This week kicks off with Mick Tyson’s ‘Tyson Raw and Uncut’, giving fans an in-depth look at the fighter’s career which is followed by his first World Title fight against Trevor Berbick in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile on Sunday, while there is plenty of football to enjoy, golf fans will also be taken back to 1997 to re-watch a 21-year-old, Tiger Woods, capture the maiden major championship in his illustrious career and put on the first of his five iconic green jackets.

Eir Sport Gold: 5th – 10th May Fixture List

Thursday 7th May: Man United Night

19:00 Man Utd v Chelsea 1965 – Highlights

20:00 Liverpool v Man Utd 1968 – Highlights

21:00 Derby v Man Utd 1970 – Highlights

Friday 8th May: Rugby Gold

19:00 Leinster v Ulster PRO12 Final 2013

Saturday 9th May: Boxing Gold

15:00 Manchester City v Stoke City FA Cup Final 2011

18:00 Bohemian FC v Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland 2019

20:00 Dublin v Armagh All-Ireland Final 1977

21:30 Tyson Raw and Uncut

22:00 Tyson v Berbick

22:30 Tyson v Holmes

23:00 Tyson v Spinks

23:30 Tyson v Bruno

Sunday 10th May: FA Cup and League Cup Final Night

10:00 Manchester City v Stoke City FA Cup Final 2011

14:00 Masters Final Round 1997

19:00 Arsenal v Liverpool League Cup Final Full Game 1987

21:30 West Ham v Liverpool 1965 Highlights

22:00 Manchester City v Stoke City FA Cup Final 2011