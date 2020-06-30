Derby Defender Recovering Following Assault During Robbery

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is in a stable condition in hospital after being assaulted during a robbery, according to the Sky Bet Championship club.

The former Liverpool player was visiting relatives in the city when he was reportedly stabbed during the robbery.

In a statement, Derby confirmed that Merseyside Police are investigating the incident.

“Derby County Football Club can confirm that Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery.

“He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

“Merseyside police are investigating and the Club will focus its efforts on supporting Andre and his family. Therefore we will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Wisdom initially joined Derby on a season-long loan deal in 2013 while at Liverpool before joining the club on a permanent basis in 2017 for a reported fee of £3million.

The 27-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the side this season and featured for the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s home league win against Reading.