Kevin De Bruyne gives honest interview following Champions League exit

It was a tough evening for Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side went crashing out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage following a 3-1 loss to Lyon. Kevin De Bruyne scored City’s only goal following Maxwel Cornet’s first-half opener. However, a late brace of goals from Moussa Dembele sealed Lyon’s place in the last four.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, De Bruyne was very honest in his assessment of City’s performance.

“It’s a different year, same stuff,” De Bruyne

“The first half wasn’t good enough. We started slow, not many options. In the second half we played well and had them under pressure.

“It’s a shame for us to go in that way”.

Controversy surrounded Dembele’s first as the former Celtic striker appeared to commit a foul before he beat the City goalkeeper Ederson. However, the incident was dismissed by the video assistant referee.

De Bruyne maintains that City cannot blame their exit on that decision.

“Whatever they decide, they decide. I’m not going to blame that. We should have done better.

“I think in the second half we played well. We were more offensive and I think we had them. But that’s football, it’s fine margins. They made it 3-1 and it was over. Lyon didn’t really create chances but we need to learn. It’s not good enough.

“It’s time to go home. It’s been a long season. It’s hard.”

“We are out again”

Meanwhile, Guardiola also lamented Manchester City’s poor record in the Champions League.

“You have to be perfect in this competition and we weren’t. I don’t want to find excuses, we are out. We did a lot of good things but it wasn’t enough.

“We did everything but unfortunately we are out again. We are coming back soon, we have to lift the players, lift the club again.

“You have to win and we could not do it. Maybe one day we’ll break this gap, we’ll see what happens.”

