David McGoldrick Nets First Two Premier League Goals As Sheffield Down Chelsea

Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick recorded his first two Premier League goals on Saturday as Sheffield United stormed to a 3-0 victory over Chelsea.

McGoldrick opened the scoring with his first-ever Premier League goal after 18 minutes, hitting the net from a couple of yards out after Oli McBurnie’s attempt took a deflection off of Ross Barkley but was narrowly saved by goalkeeper Kepa.

McBurnie added his side’s second goal in the 33rd minute as Sheffield, despite having only 27 percent possession in the first-half, took firm control of the game thanks to Chelsea’s shaky defence.

After opening the floodgates, the on-form McGoldrick struck for his second Premier League goal in the 77th minute. It was another close-range effort from the 32-year-old who began the move by flicking the ball into Lys Mousset who sent a cross into the box before Antonio Rudiger teed it up nicely for McGoldrick.

McGoldrick has made 26 Premier League appearances for Chris Wilder’s side this season having joined the club in 2018 while they were still in the Championship.

He managed to end a long-standing goal drought back in March when he scored in their 2-1 victory over Reading in the fifth round of the FA Cup, his first goal in 1,344 minutes of football for Sheffield.

Before kick-off at Bramall Lane, the teams observed a minute’s silence in honour of former Leeds and England great Jack Charlton who passed away on Saturday.