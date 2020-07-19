David Luiz Gives Defiant Interview Following Arsenal’s FA Cup Victory

David Luiz gave a defiant interview to the media following Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian has faced much criticism since the return of football due to a number of costly errors. During the side’s last encounter in the Premier League in June, Luiz suffered a nightmare performance as he was at fault for Raheem Sterling’s goal just before half-time while he conceded a penalty and was shown a red card later in the 3-0 defeat for Arsenal.

Following his performance that evening, Jamie Carragher declared that his days at Arsenal were numbered.

🗣 "It's no surprise why he's on the bench, there's no future for David Luiz at Arsenal"@Carra23 on David Luiz pic.twitter.com/n1GANkudJN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 17, 2020

Luiz’ fortunes against City changed on Saturday, however, as he put in a stellar shift to help Mikel Arteta’s side to victory with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s two goals proving the difference.

The 33-A-old was a colossus figure in defence, steering danger away from the penalty area and setting up attacks from the back, and he picked up the man-of-the-match award for his efforts at the end of the game.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Luiz did not shy away from addressing the criticism he has faced and owned up to his mistakes.

“There was a lot of criticism on me, I think you can say that,” he remarked.

“That’s part of football. I understood during my career that part of football is about surviving.

“Every day you’re going to defend your team, and the other people are going to support different teams. It’s about surviving, so that’s what I did.

“I was working hard every single day after my mistakes. I took the blame, I was mature enough to understand that. I was also humble [enough] to work more for the team.”

Arsenal are on track for their fourth FA Cup title victory in seven years but must wait until Sunday evening to discover their opponents as Manchester United are set to face Chelsea in the 6pm kick-off.

Luiz is hopeful that his side can bring more silverware back to North London club as they “deserve to shine again”.

“We have a final to play this season. We are going to try to win a title for this club because this club, as I always say, deserves to shine again.”